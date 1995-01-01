desktop-pictures

In November 2011, Christopher Turner and his wife traveled to Rwanda to adopt their third child. These are some photos from that trip, including shots of Rwandan Parliament, the Home of Hope orphanage, the Rwandan Genocide Memorial, and the sights of Kigali, Rwanda’s capital.

Above the Clouds

Above the clouds over the midwestern United States.

After the Genocide Stained Glass

“After the Genocide” by Ardyn Halter, whose parents were killed in the Holocaust.

Genocide Memorial Main Fountain

The main fountain at the Rwandan Genocide Memorial. During the national month of mourning, the bowl in the center is lit day and night.

Home of Hope’s Blue Gates

The famous blue gates of a Home of Hope orphanage.

Housing Gives Way to Farming

As you go down the mountain, homes give way to fertile land for growing crops.

Kigali Hillsides

Looking out over part of Kigali.

Make of Your Life Something Beautiful

Outside the garden at Home of Hope orphanage. Good advice, no matter your beliefs.

More Kigali Homes

Another portion of Kigali. I loved the colors in this one.

On the Hill

Homes on one of Rwanda’s thousand hills.

Over East Africa

Over east Africa aboard Kenya Airways.

Road to Home of Hope

The non-paved road to the Home of Hope orphanage in Kigali.

Saint Familie Church

Saint Familie Church in Kigali, site of a large massacre during the 1994 genocide.

Schipol Airport Signage

I enjoyed the typography in Amsterdam’s Schipol Airport.

UN ICTR Building

The UN’s International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda building in Kigali.

Waiting for Fares