desktop-pictures

ATPM reader James Craig reported on his first trip to Easter Island in ATPM 13.06. He’s been going back for three to four months every year, and his project now has a blog, a book, and a free screensaver.

Ready to leave now again in a little over a week for three months. It began as a project to spend “a year on Easter Island” shooting B&W. When we had to come home for an emergency after five months, we arranged to finish in 2007. In the process we made friends and have much more reasonably priced places to stay now and keep going back, fine tuning the project. This time will be spending more time shooting videos with the Canon 5D.

An all Mac and Canon (and Epson printer) project. Began project shooting film, scanning and printing. Within months I was shooting digital—hence over 20,000 exposures from which to draw the screensaver—drove my wife nuts asking her to sit there looking through Aperture and point out shots to export.

At home here I have a Mac Pro (getting a little age). I take a MacBook Pro with me. Without my Macs, this would have been between nightmare and impossible. The iPad really helps too. My wife takes a number of books on it with her (oddly Amazon is accessible from overseas while B&N is not). I use Bento so I can take all my records, including screen-size images from the book, with me at all times. Definitely a Mac family, including all our grown girls.