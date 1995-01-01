This month’s desktop pictures were contributed by Mike Chamberlain.

These photos are from my collection over the past couple of years while traveling and always keeping an eye out for a good desktop. (Is that wrong?)

The first group is from a trip to Vietnam in the late summer of 2010. This was my second trip to Vietnam on the anniversary of my year-long tour during the Vietnam War. This trip was much more enjoyable and was a chance to spend time with the Vietnamese people who are unfailingly good-humored and gracious.

The second group are from travels in the US (these taken while in Florida and Colorado).

Last are two shots I took on Easter weekend while visiting an arboretum outside of Kansas City, Missouri.

All pictures were taken with a Nikon D90.