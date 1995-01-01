Skip to Content
ATPM 18.02
February 2012

Desktop Pictures

From ATPM Readers

This Month's Desktop Pictures

This month's desktop pictures were contributed by ATPM readers:

Chris Albertson

This is a photo I took from my window, looking East over Central Park towards the Triboro (now RFK) Bridge. It works well as a desktop, I think, because it is not a busy, distracting background.

By the way, a Mac user since 1984 (and Apple before that). I find ATPM very useful and entertaining. Thank you for that.

Mike Grossman

I was inspired to visit Chaco Canyon in July 2011 after reading about this ancient Native American site in Jared Diamond’s book Collapse: How Societies Choose To Fail Or Succeed. Having dwelt in humid, swampy Florida most of my life, this dry, sun-blasted landscape with its ruins fascinates me. It was a very important place 1,000 years ago when people lived(?) there. I wonder whether our cities, monuments, stock exchanges, cathedrals, mosques, and synagogues will be mysterious ruins 1,000 years from now, whose function will be the topic of much scholarly debate and endless conjecture by UFOlogists. Perhaps the battered relics of our Apple i-devices cluttering our landfills will be interpreted as ceremonial props in a globe-spanning, fruit-worshipping religion.

Narcis Parfenti

Varasti Sunset: Varasti is a village in Southern Romania I passed through only once, but I stopped the motorcycle only to capture this sunset.

Flowers: Those are the flowers in my girlfriend’s garden, which I shot with the intent of making a wallpaper. And I would like to share it with you all.

Old Boat: That actually is a reconditioned boat, but villagers in the Danube Delta still use them on a daily basis, the design hasn’t changed for hundreds of years.

Cyrus Roton

Cyrus sent a collection of Navy pictures of the USS Hornet.

