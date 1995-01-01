desktop-pictures

Tsavo National Park in Kenya hosts an elephant orphanage run by the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The orphanage cares for other animals as well, but began with abandoned elephants, which remain the orphanage’s biggest (no pun intended) population. In the morning, the two smallest groups of elephants are brought out for some exercise, milk, mud baths, and visitor education. Herein are some photos from Christopher Turner’s visit there.

Baby elephant close-up

The first group are the 1–2 year-olds, more than one of which was happy to get hands-on attention from visitors.

Cooling off with some dirt

One of the toddler elephants works to keep cool.

Here they come!

The toddler elephant herd makes its morning debut.

Here, let me do that myself

Most of the toddlers’ trunks were long enough that they didn’t help with the milk bottles.

Monkey on the side of the road

On our way to the national park, we saw two monkeys were foraging for scraps on the side of the road.

Muddy but cute

One of the baby elephants rolls in the dirt after a mud bath.

Toddler mud pit pile-on

The funniest highlight of the visit was watching the elephants play in their mud pit. I went back to the hotel that day with one leg of my cargo pants smeared with red mud, and one of my hands was caked with it after petting a post-mud bath baby.

Toddlers playing in the mud

This guy wanted to get the humans in on the action, too.

