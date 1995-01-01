Welcome to the April issue of About This Particular Macintosh! Each month the editors of ATPM bring you our unique blend of news, views, and product reviews. Thank you for joining us this month and every month as we we chronicle what we call the “personal computing experience.”

The New iPad In March, Apple released the new Apple iPad to record demand for the company’s tablet-style device. Apple has chosen to keep 16 GB models of the iPad 2 in production and available for $100 off of the original price, while bringing a new product iteration to market. The new iPad offers a quad-core graphics processor on Apple’s proprietary A5X system on a chip. Currently, serious competition for the iPad does not exist. The biggest limit on product sales is Apple’s ability to meet global demand.

Apple Announces a Dividend Apple suspended its regular quarterly dividend program in late 1995 as the company entered the most challenging period in its history. Last month, in a specially arranged conference call with analysts, CEO Tim Cook and CFO Peter Oppenheimer announced resumption of a quarterly dividend commencing in September. The initial quarterly dividend payout will be $2.65 per share. In addition to the reinstatement of a regular quarterly dividend, Apple announced that the company would repurchase $10 billion of the company’s outstanding shares over the next three years. The share repurchase is designed to eliminate the impact of share dilution from the company’s stock-based compensation program. Both announcements were received positively by the market. Apple’s stock ended March trading at $599.55, down from the all-time high of $621.45 established earlier in the same trading week. In this month’s issue of ATPM, we begin an article series focusing on Apple’s pathways to success and the underpinnings of the company’s high market value. Our April issue includes:

