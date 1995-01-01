Welcome to the November issue of About This Particular Macintosh! Last month, Apple began a new era in the company’s storied and illustrious history with the passing of Steve Jobs.

The mission of ATPM is to celebrate what we call the “personal computing experience.” There is no one else on the planet who made computing more personal, computing devices so intuitive to use, or the many uses something to celebrate as Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The editors of ATPM mourn his loss.

The Steve Jobs Biography Is Available Through iTunes Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of Steve Jobs was released for distribution on October 24th and will quickly find its way to the top of the bestseller lists. The book is available through iTunes and the Apple iBookstore. There’s something that’s thematically consistent about reading this biography on one of the Apple devices that Steve Jobs brought to the global marketplace. We wish you good reading about an extraordinary man who did extraordinary things and changed the world around us in extraordinary ways.

The iPhone 4S In October, Apple release the fifth iteration of the iPhone. The new iPhone runs iOS 5 and is powered by Apple’s A5 chip. It’s called the iPhone 4S. The moniker is due to the new phone’s use of the original iPhone 4’s form factor and display. But much about the new phone, including the Siri assistant, the dual-core chip, and the eight-megapixel camera that will capture HD video, separates the iPhone 4S from its immediate predecessor. Typical to iPhone product refreshes, lines formed early outside the company’s retail stores as eager customers waited patiently to purchase the new smartphone handset. The release of the iPhone 4S in early October and following the close of the company’s fiscal year in late September resulted in a dramatic slowing of Apple’s rate of revenue growth in the September quarter. No matter the name given to a new Apple device, it’s the newness of the company’s products and the continuing product innovations that drive unit sales.

iOS 5 Concurrent with the release of the iPhone 4S, Apple released iOS 5, the latest version of the company’s operating system for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The new operating systems boasts a number of new product features and fully integrates iCloud services into the user experience. It’s a free upgrade for legacy device owners, and the advancements delivered in the new version of iOS enhance the use of devices that meet the upgrade requirements.

Moving Forward The editors of ATPM chronicled the return of Steve Jobs to the helm at Apple, and we will continue to chronicle the success of the company he co-founded in a Silicon Valley residential garage. We will miss him in the months and years ahead. To those of us who closely follow Apple, Tim Cook is a familiar name and a familiar voice on the conference call each quarter with Wall Street analysts. Mr. Cook is regarded as one of the most competent executives in industrial America today, and we look forward to the many new products to be released during his tenure as the CEO of Apple. Our November issue includes:

MacMuser: Death of a Salesman “Steve Jobs…transformed my life in so many ways that I just can’t express my gratitude…”

MacMuser: Life Can Be So Cruel Mark Tennent muses on mobile phone contract options as his newly ordered iPhone is delivered to a location out of his reach for several weeks.

On a Clear Day: Without Him, You Wouldn’t Be Reading This Mike Shields shares what led to his reverence of Steve Jobs.

Segments: Reflecting on the Green Screen Experience Dave Trautman throws back to the time when typing was the most useful thing a person could do with a computer.

Desktop Pictures: The Netherlands Reader Henk-Jan Osse shares photos from The Netherlands (Holland).

Out at Five Matt Johnson’s new series, Out at Five, looks at the workplace and its boundaries from all angles, revolving around many of the same characters from his former series, Cortland.

Qaptain Qwerty An apple a day?