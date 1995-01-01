I like TextEdit. I use it for ideas. It is quick to open. I have nothing to set up before typing. If I want to save a poem or something I’ve composed on Facebook, or chat, I just copy and paste it on TextEdit, pictures and all. It has enough features for me to get the complete idea written down. I can rewrite the idea, and save. I can copy and paste into Pages if I decide to expand on that idea. It is a great little program to save sticky note ideas. I can file them and open to use any time. I hope they never take it off Mac computers. The only problem is if it is a large idea. It will squash everything on one page, if I decide to print. Sometimes it will be less that # 7 size print.

—Heather Isaacson