Reflecting on the Green Screen Experience
As a historian who works a lot with the publishing process, from the days before printing was invented through the 18th century, and as a user of computers from the days of the blinking white (then green) cursor to WYSIWYG systems, I found your reflections fascinating. It’s really only in the last quarter century that any writer, except those who engraved their own handwriting like William Blake, could expect that their manuscript/typescript output would look like the published version. That little book by Robin Williams, The Mac is not a Typewriter, summed up the shift.
And yet there’s a return to products like WriteRoom, or Scrivener, that take a step back from WYSIWYG. For that matter, I think the best word processor ever produced for the Mac was Microsoft Word 4, because it combined a reasonable view of the words one wrote without the page layout elements (margins, etc.) that mar otherwise useful programs like Mellel or Pages.
My workflow now involves keeping a bibliography in Bookends, taking notes in DEVONthink Pro Office, and drafting in Scrivener. For lectures, I go straight from Scrivener to PDF. For publications, when I’ve decided that the argument is good, I export to RTF or Word for submission, revision, and copyediting.
But even there, I know that what I submit will look very different from what appears in print. That’s because publishing professionals will take it on from there. Usually the results please me; sometimes not. But in either case, what my WYSIWYG word processor produced is not at all like the finished product.
And I still remember moving from the typewriter, the white-out and correcting tape, and needing to literally cut and paste to rearrange material, to the possibility of rearranging vast swathes of text, or putting them in a holding tank if I wanted to try out my piece without them but keep the option of putting them back. That was the really liberating part of the whole business for me.
—Brian Ogilvie
Reader Comments (0)
Add A Comment