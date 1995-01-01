After three years of having a Mac Pro, I upgraded to an iMac—the best purchase I have made in a long time. I went all out and got a solid state hard drive and 8 GM of RAM. I am blind, and I use text to speech pro for reading ATPM.

Good review! For those interested in a journaling app with far fewer features but, perhaps, a more elegant interface, DayOne is cheaper and was an Apple pick. It is not meant for blogging but it excellent at getting you to write with its daily reminder feature. Very good for procrastinators.

Has anyone tried BeeLog for journaling + Tumblr? Thanks again for getting me to look at MacJournal again.

—Eric Durbrow