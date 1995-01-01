Skip to Content
Skip to Table of Contents

← Previous Article Next Article →

ATPM 18.03
March 2012

Columns

Segments

How To

Extras

Reviews

Download ATPM 18.03

Choose a format:

E-Mail

iMac Purchase

After three years of having a Mac Pro, I upgraded to an iMac—the best purchase I have made in a long time. I went all out and got a solid state hard drive and 8 GM of RAM. I am blind, and I use text to speech pro for reading ATPM.

—Edwin Yakubowski

MacJournal 6.0

Good review! For those interested in a journaling app with far fewer features but, perhaps, a more elegant interface, DayOne is cheaper and was an Apple pick. It is not meant for blogging but it excellent at getting you to write with its daily reminder feature. Very good for procrastinators.

Has anyone tried BeeLog for journaling + Tumblr? Thanks again for getting me to look at MacJournal again.

—Eric Durbrow

Expert Mouse

I agree with Dan the Man. The Expert Mouse Pro was the best—always was, always will be—unless Kensington realize their mistake and bring back an improved version of it. I love the large number of buttons, all of which I can program.

—David

Welcome to FileMaker

Wow—after tinkering with FileMaker 2 in 1992, I now restarted with FileMaker 11. And your tutorial is by far the best I could find anywhere yet! Thank you so much for making me want to stick with it after all!

—Alexander

appleWe’d love to hear your thoughts about our publication. We always welcome your comments, criticisms, suggestions, and praise. Or, if you have an opinion or announcement about the Macintosh platform in general, that’s OK too. Send your e-mail to editor@atpm.com. All mail becomes the property of ATPM and may be edited for publication.

Also in This Series

Reader Comments (0)

Add A Comment





 E-mail me new comments on this article  