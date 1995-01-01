I was at a friend’s house the other day, marveling at how easily his two-year-old son navigated on his iPad 2, which he bought after I convinced him to buy a 24-inch iMac. That fact that your Mom took to the iPad like a fish to water simply reflects the genius behind the device.

—Grover Watson

Thanks for the remarks. It is about the genius of making something so completely familiar that we don’t even realize it.

Touching something just makes sense. Using a stylus does not. And having a smooth response from the machine is terrific feedback for learning.

—Dave Trautman