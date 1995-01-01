I am glad to see Agloves reviewed here so that more people can learn about them.

I am wondering if it is possible to trim all of the text in a field (and there will be varying amounts of text/words), everything up to a specific word.

I am trying to help various users around the world to define a path to a picture that will be inserted into their container. So a user inserts a picture (reference only) from a shared Dropbox folder, and now I want other users to be able to insert that same picture by changing the filepath to reflect their personal path to Dropbox. One user may have a filepath of imagewin://C:users/JohnSmith/Dropbox… and another might be imagemac:/Y:/Dropbox… and many other variations on that theme.

I have a calculation field (Image Filepath Set) that uses MiddleWords (Image Filepath Set; 5; 25 ) and that works for everyone who has the first filepath (the same number of folders), but not for anyone else. I just used 25 in the calculation because it was a big number, and I wanted to include all possibilities. Overkill, I know.

I just want something that finds “Dropbox” wherever it occurs, and then deletes everything in front of it. It could delete Dropbox, too, I could build that into the calculation.

Any thoughts?

—Marilou Vander Griend

I’ve never come across a text processing task that FileMaker couldn’t handle. It usually just a matter of breaking the processing down into pieces (as it is in any programming task). So the first thing you want to do is find the occurrence of “Dropbox” in the filepath string: $dpPos = Position( $filepath; "Dropbox"; 1; 1 ) You also need to know the length of the string: $strLen = Length( $filepath ) Next, you want to get everything from the beginning of the occurrence of “Dropbox” to the end of the string: $subStr = Right( $filepath; $strLen - $dpPos + 1) Putting this all together in a single calculation: Let( [ $dpPos = Position( $filepath; "Dropbox"; 1; 1 ); $strLen = Length( $filepath ); $subStr = Right( $filepath; $strLen - $dpPos + 1) ]; $subStr ) Testing this in FileMaker, I got: Dropbox/image.jpg for: imagewin://C:users/JohnSmith/Dropbox/image.jpg and: Dropbox/otherimage.jpg for: imagemac:/Y:/Dropbox/otherimage.jpg

—Charles Ross