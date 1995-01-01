Accessory Review

Function: Use touchscreen devices while keeping fingers warm. Developer: Agloves. Price: $18–24. Requirements: Hands, touchscreen device such as iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Trial: None.

Many an iPhone or iPad user has experienced it: the need (or, let’s be honest, want) to use an Apple-branded touchscreen device while out and about in cold weather. Has enough powder built up to hit the slopes? Let’s check that ski report. Is this yet another snowpocalypse for the northeast? What does my weather app of choice say? Are the buses actually running on time in this blizzard? Great, flat tire. Need to call AAA. And play some Temple Run while I wait.

The problem many iPhone or iPad users have run into in any of the above scenarios is that they’re required to remove their hand from whichever warm and cozy confines it might have been in otherwise to operate the device. Agloves seeks to solve this obviously-a-First-World problem with its self-titled product.

Agloves has its own patent-pending technology that allows its knit gloves to work across a range of touchscreen devices. The secret to Agloves is the use of silver to help conduct your body’s own bioelectricity through the knitting and onto the capacitive surface of your device. The silver is knit into all ten fingers, meaning that you can use any of your digits to control your iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch.

Agloves notes in its product literature two other properties of silver that some may care about. One, silver is a thermal regulator, reflecting heat back to its source. In theory, this means Agloves should keep your fingers warmer than a like-thickness competing knit glove. Second, since silver is antimicrobial, it should help cut down on contact with dirt and germs. Granted, for the unscientific testing engaged in here, we were unable to test the veracity of such claims. Your mileage may vary.

So, do the gloves work? Yes, very much so. Spending two to four hours a week at hockey rinks means I have time on my hands to play with my iPhone. During games, my wife expects to receive scoring updates via text message. The Agloves sounded like a solution to keeping my hands warm during these moments. And, indeed, they have.

I’ve used them numerous time at the hockey rink, and while out and about. Winter thus far in north Texas hasn’t seen our temps creep down much below 30°F, so I cannot attest to the Agloves’ warming capabilities in extreme cold. Then again, they are not designed for the really cold stuff. They are not designed to be ski or winter-play gloves, since they’re not waterproof. These are, after all, simply knit gloves. You could easily use them as a liner for thicker, sturdier gloves.

I did find touch-typing with the Agloves to take some getting used to, but after a few attempts, I got to be nearly as good with them on as I am without them. My hands are kept warm enough, and I haven’t noticed any depreciation in touchscreen use on my iPhone or a Griffin Technology Survivor-equipped iPad. They perform as advertised and look good enough for all but the most formal of wear.

Agloves currently offers three versions:

The namesake original, which I tested; it is 7% silver-nylon.

Agloves Bamboo, which is 15% silver-nylon and includes bamboo woven in as well. Agloves notes that bamboo is antimicrobial and states that this is its best glove liner for skiers.

Agloves Sport, also 15% silver-nylon, which is more snug at the cuff than the original, thicker, and “stretchier.”

In other words, there are Agloves for everyone.