I also use a masking technique for some shots. Especially for fixing motion blur between HDR brackets and blown highlights on lamps at night.

I use a combination of Lightroom, Photoshop HDR, and Photomatix. Photomatix is my favorite choice vs. Photoshop HDR wizard. Although with enough tweaking it can produce excellence results, too.

Use the Download command to “Download all linked files in same folder” and configure the limits to download only the linked images.

Placing Desktop Pictures

Mac OS X 10.3.x Through 10.7.x Choose “System Preferences…” from the Apple menu, click the “Desktop & Screen Saver” button, then choose the Desktop tab. In the left-side menu, select the desktop pictures folder you want to use. You can also use the pictures with Mac OS X’s built-in screen saver. Select the Screen Saver tab which is also in the “Desktop & Screen Saver” System Preferences pane. If you put the ATPM pictures in your Pictures folder, click on the Pictures Folder in the list of screen savers. Otherwise, click Choose Folder to tell the screen saver which pictures to use.

Mac OS X 10.1.x and 10.2.x Choose “System Preferences…” from the Apple menu and click the Desktop button. With the pop-up menu, select the desktop pictures folder you want to use. You can also use the pictures with Mac OS X’s built-in screen saver. Choose “System Preferences…” from the Apple menu. Click the Screen Saver (10.1.x) or Screen Effects (10.2.x) button. Then click on Custom Slide Show in the list of screen savers. If you put the ATPM pictures in your Pictures folder, you’re all set. Otherwise, click Configure to tell the screen saver which pictures to use.