desktop-pictures

This month’s photos were contributed by ATPM reader Henk-Jan Osse:

The pictures have been taken in The Netherlands (or Holland), in the northern provinces of Friesland and Groningen, during a summer sailing vacation. It is an area not very densely populated, some old picturesque villages and cities and fantastic landscapes. Especially the Waddenzee (Wadden Sea) is a beautiful part formed of tidal mud flats, wetlands, tidal stretches, and some islands like Texel, Vlieland, and Terschelling. Everything is changing continuously in the Waddenzee due to strong currents, storms, and also by human interaction. Large parts of the Waddenzee (including German parts) have been inscribed on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

The pictures have been taken in Harlingen, a little city on the coast of the Waddenzee, at the islands Vlieland and Terschelling, and along the waterways from Harlingen to Lauwersoog.

Enjoy!