17.12 / December 2011
Volume 17, Number 12
About This Particular Macintosh: About the personal computing experience™
Cover Art
Copyright © 2011 Michael Tidwell. We need new cover art each month. Write to us!
The ATPM Staff
|Publisher/Editor
|Michael Tsai
|Managing Editor
|Christopher Turner
|Reviews Editor
|Paul Fatula
|Web Editor
|Lee Bennett
|Copy Editors
|Chris Lawson
|Linus Ly
|Ellyn Ritterskamp
|Brooke Smith
|Vacant
|Webmaster
|Michael Tsai
|Beta Testers
|The Staff
|Contributing Editors
|Eric Blair
|Ed Eubanks Jr.
|Matthew Glidden
|Andrew Kator
|Robert Paul Leitao
|Wes Meltzer
|David Ozab
|Sylvester Roque
|Mark Tennent
|Evan Trent
|Frank H. Wu
|Vacant
Artwork & Design
|Layout and Design
|Michael Tsai
|Web Design
|Simon Griffee
|Cartoonists
|Matt Johnson, Linus Ly, Grant Osborne
|Blue Apple Icons
|Mark Robinson
|Other Art
|RD Novo
|Graphics Director
|Vacant
Emeritus
RD Novo, Robert Madill, Belinda Wagner, Jamal Ghandour, Edward Goss, Tom Iovino, Daniel Chvatik, Mike Shields, Gregory Tetrault, Raena Armitage, Johann Campbell, Ted Goranson, Charles Ross.
Contributors
Abe Balsamo, Matt Johnson, Jeff Krause, Robert Paul Leitao, Linus Ly, Wes Meltzer, Grant Osborne, Sylvester Roque, Mark Tennent, Dave Trautman, Christopher Turner, Macintosh users like you.
Subscriptions
Sign up for free subscriptions using the Web form.
Where to Find ATPM
Online and downloadable issues are available at the ATPM Web Site. ATPM is a product of ATPM, Inc. © 1995–2011. All Rights Reserved. ISSN: 1093-2909.
Production Tools
Acorn, Apache, AppleScript, BBEdit, Docutils, DropDMG, FileMaker Pro, Git, GraphicConverter, LaTeX, make, Mailman, MySQL, Name Mangler, optipng, PyMesh, PyObjC, Python, rsync, Snapz Pro X, ssh, TextMate.
Reprints
Articles, original art, and desktop pictures may not be reproduced without the express permission of the author or artist, unless otherwise noted. You may, however, print or distribute copies of this issue of ATPM as a whole, provided that it is not modified in any way. Authors may be contacted through ATPM’s editorial staff, or at their e-mail addresses, when provided.
Legal Stuff
About This Particular Macintosh may be uploaded to any online area or included on a CD-ROM compilation, so long as the file remains intact and unaltered, but all other rights are reserved. All information contained in this issue is correct to the best of our knowledge. The opinions expressed in ATPM are not necessarily those of the entire ATPM staff. Product and company names and logos may be registered trademarks of their respective companies. Thank you for reading this far, and we hope that the rest of the magazine is more interesting than this.
• • •
Thanks for reading ATPM.
Reader Comments (1)
from Italy
Add A Comment